Virgin Australia owes US$4.4 billion to creditors based on initial review: Administrator

SYDNEY: Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd owes AUS$6.9 billion (US$4.39 billion) to more than 10,000 creditors based on an initial review, according to an affidavit from one of the company's administrators.

Virgin on Tuesday (Apr 21) succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figure owed to creditors includes around AUS$2.3 billion of secured debt, AUS$2 billion of unsecured bonds, AUS$1.9 billion of aircraft leases, AUS$450 million owed to employees, AUS$167 million to trade creditors and AUS$71 million to landlords, said the affidavit from administrator Vaughan Strawbridge posted on the website of his firm Deloitte.

