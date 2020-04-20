Virgin Australia preparing to enter voluntary administration: Report

FILE PHOTO: Travelers stand at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
SYDNEY: Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd is preparing to enter voluntary administration, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday (Apr 20), citing unnamed sources, with the cash-strapped carrier unable to weather the coronavirus crisis due to its debt load.

The newspaper said the airline's board of directors was meeting on Monday, with a source saying the announcement of it going into administration was "imminent".

Virgin did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters/aa

