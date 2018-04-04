Virgin Australia receives notice of Air New Zealand's intention to end alliance

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it received a notice from Air New Zealand regarding the termination of the airlines' strategic alliance.

The Australian airline said in a statement that it received a notice that Air New Zealand intends to end the alliance, but there would be no immediate changes to Virgin Australia travel bookings between Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)