Virtual reality ads make their way to Facebook's Oculus headsets

NEW YORK: Facebook said on Wednesday (Jun 16) it will begin testing ads inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers, including Resolution Games.

The small-scale test of VR ads are a bridge between the social media company's main revenue line of selling digital advertising and its growing investment to build virtual reality hardware as the next tech frontier after the smartphone.

Facebook said it will use the test to explore ways to help developers earn revenue on the Oculus platform.

Ads will begin to appear in Blaston, an action game developed by Resolution, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks.

Facebook added that Oculus users will be able to hide individual ads or choose not to see ads from a certain advertiser.

