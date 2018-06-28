Visa, Mastercard close to settle issues over card-swipe fees: WSJ

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc are close to settling a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay while they accept card payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc are close to settling a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay while they accept card payments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the settlement, Visa, Mastercard and a number of banks that issue debit and credit cards including JPMorgan Chase & Co , Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp would pay the merchants around US$6.5 billion, the report said, citing some of the people.

Advertisement

It is not clear how the payment would be split up among the card networks and the issuing banks, according to the report.

Visa and Mastercard were not immediately available for comment. JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)