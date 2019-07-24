Visa earnings beat on higher customer spending

Visa Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as a robust economy encouraged customers to spend more and boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

Total payments volume rose 8.7per cent to US$2.23 trillion, on a constant dollar basis, with the United States - its largest market - accounting for about 8.8per cent of the total.

Payments volume represents the dollar amount of purchases made with cards carrying Visa's branding.

The number of transactions processed rose 11.7per cent to US$35.43 billion.

Net income rose to US$3.10 billion, or US$1.37 per Class A share, in the quarter ended June 30 from US$2.33 billion, or US$1 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/32LPG4m)

On an adjusted basis, Visa earned US$1.37 per share, while analysts expected a profit of US$1.32 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue rose 11.5per cent to US$5.84 billion, while analysts had expected US$5.70 billion.

