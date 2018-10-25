Visa fourth-quarter profit jumps 33 per cent

Visa Inc's quarterly profit surged 33 per cent as the payments network processed more transactions, led by higher consumer spending and a strengthening U.S. economy.

Visa said on Wednesday (Oct 24) total payments volumes jumped 11 per cent, while the number of processed transactions rose 12 per cent.

Net income rose to US$2.85 billion or US$1.23 per Class A share in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$2.14 billion or 90 cents per Class A share a year earlier.

