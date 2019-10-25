Visa fourth-quarter profit rises 6per cent on higher fees

Visa Inc reported a 6.3per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growth in overall customer spending, which boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

REUTERS: Visa Inc reported a 6.3per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growth in overall customer spending, which boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

The company's net income rose to US$3.03 billion, or US$1.34 per Class A share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$2.85 billion, or US$1.23 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/32J3EDv)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net revenue rose 13per cent to US$6.14 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)