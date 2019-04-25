Visa quarterly profit jumps 14per cent on higher consumer spending

REUTERS: Visa Inc reported a 14.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as a tightening labor market and growth in wages spurred consumer spending, leading to more people swiping their credit- and debit-cards using the company's extensive network.

U.S. retail sales rose to their highest in one and half years in March, with almost all sectors including autos, electronics, appliances, and food and beverage registering growth.

Advertisement

That benefited Visa, which makes most of its money from card swiping fees and processing transactions, as total transactions volume in its largest market, the United States, rose 6.9 percent to US$1.07 trillion, on a constant-currency basis.

Its net revenue rose 8 percent to US$5.49 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$5.47 billion, led by a 7 percent jump in its service revenue, which includes fees the company gets from processing transactions.

Visa's net income rose to US$2.98 billion, or US$1.31 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from US$2.61 billion, or US$1.11 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting net income of US$1.24 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)