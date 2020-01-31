Visa quarterly profit rises 10per cent on strong holiday season spending

Visa Inc reported a nearly 10per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher consumer spending during the holiday season boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

The company's net income rose to US$3.27 billion, or US$1.46 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$2.98 billion, or US$1.30 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 10per cent to US$6.05 billion.

