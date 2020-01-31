Visa quarterly profit rises 10per cent on strong holiday season spending

Visa Inc reported a nearly 10per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher consumer spending during the holiday season boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

The company's net income rose to US$3.27 billion, or US$1.46 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$2.98 billion, or US$1.30 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 10per cent to US$6.05 billion.

