Visa quarterly profit rises 13 percent
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network, on Wednesday posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong economic growth globally helped fuel a booming credit card market.
Net income rose to US$2.33 billion, or US$1 per Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from US$2.06 billion, or 86 cents per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2LOj1lG)
Net operating revenue rose 15 percent to US$5.24 billion.
