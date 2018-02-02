Visa's first-quarter profit rises 22 percent on higher volumes

Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as more people made payments using its network.

REUTERS: Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as more people made payments using its network.

Net income rose to US$2.52 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$2.07 billion a year ago. (http://bit.ly/2rYmYit)

Earnings per Class A share rose to US$1.07 from 86 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)