Vivendi CEO denies company wants to call Telecom Italia shareholder meeting on board

ROME: A report Vivendi is thinking of calling a shareholder meeting at Telecom Italia to appoint four more board members are off the mark, the French media group's CEO said.

"What I read is not a reality of the moment," Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday on the sidelines of a conference.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia's leading shareholder.

Last May activist fund Elliott wrestled board control from the media giant after a two-month campaign to shake up the way the French group had been running the former telecoms monopoly.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)