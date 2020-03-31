Vivendi closes sale of 10% stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

PARIS: Vivendi closed on Tuesday the sale of a 10 per cent stake in Universal Music Group (UMG): home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles: to a Tencent-led consortium, in a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of €30 billion (US$33 billion).

The French conglomerate, in which billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding company has the biggest stake, said it would now examine the possible sale of other minority interests in UMG, with an initial public offering of those assets planned for early 2023.

The previously announced deal allows both companies to expand in a recovering global music market. It gives Tencent more access to US artists, while UMG can tap into the Asian market, including big-selling "K-Pop" Korean pop stars.

Although Tencent Music's user base is nearly three times that of Spotify Technology SA , it has fewer paying users.

Earlier this month, Tencent Music Entertainment Group warned it would likely see "much softer" first-quarter revenue growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tencent consortium also has the option to buy an additional up to 10 per cent of UMG’s share capital on the same valuation basis until Jan 15 next year.

Tencent Music Entertainment can also buy a minority share of UMG's subsidiary housing its Greater China operations.

Vivendi said it plans to use the proceeds from the transactions for substantial share buyback operations and acquisitions.

