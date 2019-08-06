Vivendi in talks to sell 10per cent of Universal Music Group to Tencent

French media conglomerate Vivendi said it had started talks with Tencent Holdings to sell an initial 10per cent stake in its Universal Music Group (UMG) division.

PARIS: French media conglomerate Vivendi said it had started talks with Tencent Holdings to sell an initial 10per cent stake in its Universal Music Group (UMG) division.

Vivendi said the deal would give the whole of UMG a preliminary equity valuation of 30 billion euros (US$33.6 billion) and that Tencent would have an option to buy a further 10per cent stake in UMG.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(US$1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)