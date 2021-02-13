Vivendi plans to distribute 60per cent of UMG capital to shareholders, list it by year-end

Vivendi said on Saturday it planned to distribute 60per cent of Universal Music's capital to investors, subject to shareholder approval, and aimed to list its most-prized asset, home to singers such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, by the end of the year.

PARIS: Vivendi said on Saturday it planned to distribute 60per cent of Universal Music's capital to investors, subject to shareholder approval, and aimed to list its most-prized asset, home to singers such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, by the end of the year.

The plan to list Universal represents part of a process launched by Vivendi's top shareholder French billionaire Vincent Bollore to cash in on the music industry's revival.

"Vivendi’s leading institutional shareholders have been pressing for a number of years for a split or the distribution of Universal Music Group (UMG) to reduce Vivendi’s conglomerate discount," Vivendi said in a statement.

The French conglomerate said the distribution would take the form of a special dividend.

UMG, a holding company currently being incorporated in the Netherlands, will apply for a listing on Euronext in Amsterdam.

The transaction has received a favorable response from the consortium led by China's tech group Tencent, which now controls 20per cent of UMG, having bought the stake in two successive waves that valued UMG at 30 billion euros (US$36.35 billion), Vivendi said.

Vivendi said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 29 to modify the company's by-laws and make the distribution possible.

In addition, Vivendi will propose to distribute a 0.60 euros per share dividend for its 2020 fiscal year at a shareholders meeting scheduled for June 22.

(US$1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)