Vivendi sells its remaining shares in video games group Ubisoft

PARIS: Media conglomerate Vivendi has sold its remaining shares in video games company Ubisoft, making a capital gain of €220 million (US$249 million).

Vivendi said on Tuesday (Mar 5) that the remaining shares represented a 5.9 per cent stake in Ubisoft. It sold the whole stake for €429 million.

"Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years," Vivendi said in a statement.

"Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the video games sector," it added.

Including this sale, Vivendi has sold €2 billion worth of Ubisoft shares and pocketed a capital gain of €1.2 billion.