Vivendi shareholders approve plan to spin-off Universal division

PARIS: Shareholders of French media giant Vivendi overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday its plan to spin off its prized Universal music business.

The proposal, which involves the distribution of 60per cent of Universal Music Group's shares to Vivendi shareholders, received more than 99per cent of votes at the company's annual shareholders meeting.

Vivendi plans to list Universal, valued at 33 billion euros (US$39 billion) by its parent company, in Amsterdam in late September.

