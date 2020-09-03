Vivendi wins case against Italian capping rule on its Mediaset holding

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday that an Italian law that forced Vivendi to forfeit two thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset violates the bloc's rules.

BRUSSELS: The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday that an Italian law that forced Vivendi to forfeit two thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset violates the bloc's rules.

The Court ruled that the Italian law excessively limited the right to do business anywhere in the EU, compared to the need to protect the variety of sources in the media sector, following on the advice of the Advocate General in December 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine)