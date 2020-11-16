Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient H1

LONDON: Vodafone Group, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

The company said on Monday (Nov 16) its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9 per cent to €7 billion (US$8.3 billion) on a 2.3 per cent drop in group revenue to €21.4 billion as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales.

