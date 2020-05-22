Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman

Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman

Vodafone , the world's second-biggest mobile operator, has recruited Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer, the current CEO of brewer Heineken , to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as chairman from November this year.

Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken Jean Francois van Boxmeer delivers a speech dur
FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken Jean Francois van Boxmeer delivers a speech during the official opening of a new Heineken brewery in Meoqui, in Chihuahua state, Mexico February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The British company said Van Boxmeer will join as a non-executive director on July 28. He has been Heineken's CEO since 2005 and will hand over the role to his successor in June.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

