Vodafone offloads New Zealand business to Brookfield, Infratil

Vodafone Group Plc said on Monday that it agreed to sell its New Zealand business to a consortium for about 2.1 billion euros (US$2.36 billion).

The consortium comprises of New Zealand-based Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone said.

Vodafone added that, on completion of the deal, it would enter into an deal with Vodafone New Zealand to allow it to use its brand name and certain services

