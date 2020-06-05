Volkswagen AG expands executive committee of supervisory board

German car maker Volkswagen AG said on Friday that it had added two members to the executive committee of its supervisory board.

BERLIN: German car maker Volkswagen AG said on Friday that it had added two members to the executive committee of its supervisory board.

The new members are Hans Michel Piech, who is indirectly the largest individual shareholder in the car maker, and Bertina Murkovic, chair of the works council at Volkswagen's commercial vehicles business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointments expand the executive committee to eight. The body is responsible for appointing top management.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)