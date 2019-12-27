Volkswagen ahead of schedule in electric cars production

Volkswagen said on Friday that it would reach a key target in the production of electric autos earlier than previously anticipated.

The German automaker will have produced one million electric vehicles by the end of 2023, two years ahead of schedule.

It now expects to have produced 1.5 million electric autos by 2025, it said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)