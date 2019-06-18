Volkswagen aims to boost in-house software development to 60 per cent by 2025

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would put 5,000 digital experts into a new unit called "Car.Software" by 2025 as the German carmaker aims to develop at least 60per cent of its software in-house by then, up from less than 10per cent currently.

Volkswagen said all of its new models would use the same software platform - consisting of its vehicle operating system known as "vw.os" and the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud - by 2025.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)