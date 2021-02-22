Volkswagen and Audi to resume production in Mexico after gas shortages

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Mexican unit of Volkswagen AG will resume production of its Tiguan sports utility vehicle on Monday evening, the company said in a statement on Sunday, following gas shortages that hit swathes of Mexico last week.

Meanwhile, Audi will resume normal production levels at its plant in Puebla on Monday, after "the supply of hydrocarbons to the industrial sector was guaranteed," the company said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Sharay Angulo, writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Himani Sarkar)