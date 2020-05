related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Volkswagen said on Thursday its supervisory board had approved further projects in its alliance with Ford .

The German carmaker said various contracts between the two companies were nearing completion and would be signed soon.

(Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz; writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)