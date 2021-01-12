Volkswagen brand 2020 sales drop but recovery seen in December

German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its core brand dropped by 15per cent to 5.3 million vehicles in 2020 as the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdowns imposed to restrict infections hit car dealerships around the world.

Volkswagen said it had seen sales recovering in December compared to previous months, rising by 19.5per cent in western Europe and 14.7per cent in North America. It added that demand for its electric models jumped by 158per cent on the year, to 212,000 vehicles.

"We are well on the way to achieving our goal of becoming the market leader in battery electric vehicles," VW brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said in a statement.

For the year as a whole, Volkswagen brand sales fell by 23.4per cent in western Europe and by 17.1per cent in North America, while the smallest drop was in China, at 9.9per cent.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Emma Thomasson)