Volkswagen brand seeks 6-billion-euro cost, efficiency gains by 2023: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's core brand will seek cost and efficiency gains of almost 6 billion euros (US$6.8 bln) in an effort to raise the VW brand's operating margin to 6 percent by 2023, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

Volkswagen has said it seeks to achieve an operating return on sales of at least 6 percent by 2025.

Around 3 billion euros in cost and efficiency gains will come from better pricing of passenger cars and a push to sell higher-margin models, while another 3 billion euros in savings comes from reducing the complexity of the cars on offer, and a cut in administrative costs, a source close to the company told Reuters.

(US$1 = 0.8811 euros)

