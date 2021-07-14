Volkswagen CEO: slow start to EV push in China

Volkswagen is facing challenges in the rollout of its electric vehicle lineup in China, the world's largest car market, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said at the group's strategy day on Tuesday.

"In China, we had a bit of a slow start," Diess said, but added the group had doubled sales in June and that it saw a high intake of orders for its ID.6 vehicle.

"In China, we had a bit of a slow start," Diess said, but added the group had doubled sales in June and that it saw a high intake of orders for its ID.6 vehicle.

"The ramp-up is coming," he said.

Company sources told Reuters last month that Volkswagen's ID series - the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions - was off to a worryingly slow start in China.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)