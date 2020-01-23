Volkswagen CEO says Luca de Meo is probably in talks with Renault: CNBC

The chief executive of Volkswagen told CNBC that Luca de Meo, who earlier this month stepped down as chief executive of the German carmaker's Spanish Seat brand, was probably in talks with Renault .

"We are very, very sad that Luca is leaving us because he played a very important role in the group ... he did a great job with us but we accepted that he's going to leave and he's probably in talks with Renault, that's what he told us," Herbert Diess said.



