Volkswagen CFO will leave in summer next year: Manager Magazin

Business

Volkswagen CFO will leave in summer next year: Manager Magazin

Volkswagen finance chief Frank Witter will leave the German car group in the summer of 2021, business publication Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Frank Witter, CFO of German carmaker Volkswagen addresses the media during the annual news conferen
Frank Witter, CFO of German carmaker Volkswagen addresses the media during the annual news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Bookmark

BERLIN: Volkswagen finance chief Frank Witter will leave the German car group in the summer of 2021, business publication Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Witter, who is 60 years old, declined to extend his contract by five years for personal reasons and is instead opting for a nine-month extension this autumn, the magazine added.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark