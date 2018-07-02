Volkswagen components business to become independent entity

Volkswagen said its components development and manufacturing business would become an independent entity within the group from January 2019, alongside the VW Passenger Cars business and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

It said the goal of its reorganization was to prepare the components business for the challenges of electric mobility.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine)