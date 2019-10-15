Volkswagen delays final decision on Turkey plant - Handelsblatt

Volkswagen has postponed its final decision to build a car plant in Turkey amid international criticism of the country's military operation in northern Syria and concerns about potential reputational fallout, Handelsblatt reported on late on Monday.

"We are observing the situation with great concern," a company spokesman told the newspaper.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen established a subsidiary in Turkey's western Manisa province, while the company said that it was still in the final stages of negotiation and that it had not made a final decision on the factory.

