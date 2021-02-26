Volkswagen expects strong rebound in sales, deliveries in 2021

Volkswagen, the world's second-largest carmaker, on Friday said it expects revenues and deliveries to rebound strongly in the current year, shrugging off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also said its operating profit, stripping out special items related to the diesel scandal, fell 45per cent to 10.6 billion euros (US$12.83 billion) last year.

(US$1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)