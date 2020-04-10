Volkswagen furloughs workers at Tennessee auto plant starting Apr 11

REUTERS: Volkswagen AG said it will furlough workers at its U.S. assembly plant in Tennessee starting on Apr 11 as the industry grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The German automaker said the temporary emergency furloughs for its production and maintenance workforce are expected to last no more than four weeks.

The automaker said its "primary objective is to protect the financial health of Volkswagen for the benefit of our team as we address the emerging and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19."

VW said employees and production contractors at the plant have to date received full pay and benefits during the shutdown that began Mar 21.

