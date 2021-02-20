Volkswagen in Mexico to suspend Jetta production on Monday and Tuesday

Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Friday that a work stoppage on its Jetta model will continue on Monday and Tuesday, due to an ongoing shortage of natural gas.

MEXICO CITY: Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Friday that a work stoppage on its Jetta model will continue on Monday and Tuesday, due to an ongoing shortage of natural gas.

"At this time we do not have an official notice to provide certainty that there will be a supply of natural gas at regular levels," the company said in a statement.

