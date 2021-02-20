Volkswagen in Mexico to suspend Jetta production on Monday and Tuesday

Volkswagen's Mexico unit said on Friday that a work stoppage on its Jetta model will continue on Monday and Tuesday, due to an ongoing shortage of natural gas.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is unveiled during a launch event at the North American International Aut
FILE PHOTO: The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is unveiled during a launch event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"At this time we do not have an official notice to provide certainty that there will be a supply of natural gas at regular levels," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Source: Reuters

