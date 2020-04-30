Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting US production

Business

Volkswagen indefinitely delays restarting US production

Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3.

A general view of the Volkswagen construction plant which reopened after closing down last month du
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Volkswagen construction plant which reopened after closing down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bratislava, Slovakia April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Bookmark

REUTERS: Volkswagen AG said Wednesday it is indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant that had been set to restart on May 3.

The German automaker in a statement that said before it sets a new date it "will weigh the readiness of the supplier base, as well as market demand and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak." VW's U.S. production has been suspended since March 21. Automakers had hoped to begin restarting production in early May but face hurdles including orders in key states like Michigan that limit non-essential business operations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark