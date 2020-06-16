Volkswagen invests extra US$200 million in US battery company QuantumScape

Volkswagen is increasing its stake in U.S. company QuantumScape by up to US$200 million to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times, the German carmaker said https://bit.ly/2BcvqPY on Tuesday.

A general view of the Volkswagen construction plant which reopened after closing down last month du
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Volkswagen construction plant which reopened after closing down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bratislava, Slovakia April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Volkswagen added that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up in the course of this year.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Source: Reuters

