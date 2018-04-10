Volkswagen may replace CEO in management overhaul

Volkswagen could replace its chief executive as part of an overhaul of its management structure, it said on Tuesday.

CEO Matthias Mueller has expressed his general willingness to participate in the changes, VW said, adding it was open whether efforts to develop a new leadership structure would bring about personnel changes on its management board.

Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch is currently in talks about changing the structure with fellow supervisory board members and members of the management board, VW said.

