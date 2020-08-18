Volkswagen Mexico reaches new contract deal with union

Volkswagen's Mexico unit has reached a deal with the Independent Union of Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW) over a new collective contract after more than three weeks of negotiations, the German automaker said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY: Volkswagen's Mexico unit has reached a deal with the Independent Union of Automotive Industry Workers (SITIAVW) over a new collective contract after more than three weeks of negotiations, the German automaker said on Tuesday.

Manuel Aburto, the union's spokesman, said the pay increase under the new deal amounted to 5.46per cent, including a salary hike of 3.62per cent and a rise in benefits of 1.84per cent.

The new deal will go into effect at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Volkswagen Mexico said in a statement.

Unionized workers at Volkswagen's plant in the central state of Puebla, one of the largest auto plants in Mexico, had sought a 12per cent wage increase and threatened to strike over the demands by Aug. 18.

