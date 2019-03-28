Volkswagen not interested in any tie-up with Fiat Chrysler: CEO to Il Sole

Volkswagen not interested in any tie-up with Fiat Chrysler: CEO to Il Sole

FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen is surrounded by media during the annual news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/File Photo

MILAN: Volkswagen is not interested in a tie-up with rival Fiat Chrysler as the German carmaker's efforts were all focused internally, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Il Sole 24 Ore and other two newspapers.

Asked whether Volkswagen was interested in Fiat Chrysler's premium brands Alfa Romeo and Maserati, Diess said his group "already owns luxury brands".

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

