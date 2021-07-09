Volkswagen posts first-half operating profit of US$13 billion

Volkswagen on Friday said first-half operating profit came in at around 11 billion euros (US$13 billion), as demand recovered strongly from a drop caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen on Friday said first-half operating profit came in at around 11 billion euros (US$13 billion), as demand recovered strongly from a drop caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also said that based on preliminary figures for the first six months, reported automotive net cash flow came in at around 10 billion euros.

Volkswagen is scheduled to publish second-quarter results on July 29.

