Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at two production plants in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company&apos;s assembly plant in Puebla
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.

