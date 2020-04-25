Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at two production plants in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

MEXICO CITY: German automaker Volkswagen will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at two production plants in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)