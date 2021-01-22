Volkswagen reports 2020 operating profit of 10 billion euros

Volkswagen reports 2020 operating profit of 10 billion euros

Volkswagen on Friday said its 2020 operating profit adjusted for diesel issues came in at around 10 billion euros (US$12.17 billion).

FILE PHOTO: VW shows electric SUV &quot;ID 4&quot; during a photo workshop
FILE PHOTO: A car stands at the production line for the electric Volkswagen cars, model ID.3 and model ID. 4, in Zwickau, Germany, September 18, 2020. Picture taken September 18. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

The world's largest carmaker had reported an adjusted operating profit of 19.3 billion euros in 2019.

"The deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and even exceeded the deliveries of the third quarter 2020," Volkswagen said.

(US$1 = 0.8216 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

