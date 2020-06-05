Volkswagen resumes deliveries of Golf 8 after software fix

Volkswagen is resuming deliveries of its Golf 8 model after fixing a software glitch, a spokesman said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen is resuming deliveries of its Golf 8 model after fixing a software glitch, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The German automaker halted deliveries of the popular model last month after discovering the problem in the software, which enabled emergency calls, a function required by E.U. regulations since 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Union officials had criticised the defect as one of a string of management lapses that had damaged the carmaker's reputation and put jobs at risk.

(Reporting by Ralf Banser; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)