Volkswagen's Skoda Auto February deliveries down 2 percent due to China

Business

Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto saw global deliveries drop 2 percent to 90,900 cars year-on-year in February, mainly due to depressed Chinese market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Skoda cars prepared for customers are seen at a factory parking space in Mlada Boleslav
FILE PHOTO: Skoda cars prepared for customers are seen at a factory parking space in Mlada Boleslav, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Deliveries in China fell by 18.4 percent to 16,000 cars, while rising in western and eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

Source: Reuters

