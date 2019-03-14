Volkswagen's Skoda Auto February deliveries down 2 percent due to China

Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto saw global deliveries drop 2 percent to 90,900 cars year-on-year in February, mainly due to depressed Chinese market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

PRAGUE: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto saw global deliveries drop 2 percent to 90,900 cars year-on-year in February, mainly due to depressed Chinese market, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Deliveries in China fell by 18.4 percent to 16,000 cars, while rising in western and eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)