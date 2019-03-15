Volkswagen says it may face US SEC lawsuit over 'Dieselgate'

Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may bring an enforcement action over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, the latest fallout from the cheating known as "Dieselgate."

VW said in its annual report released earlier this week that the SEC probe focuses on the automaker's nondisclosure of "certain Volkswagen diesel vehicles' noncompliance" with U.S. emissions rules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)